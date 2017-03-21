× Norwich police issue Silver Alert for missing 3-year-old

NORWICH — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

Police said Arriana Bennett, 3, of Norwich, was reported missing Tuesday. She will be four-years-old on April 1. She is 3 feet tall, and weighs 35 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink sweat suit and white boots. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact officers at the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 if you have any information about where Arriana might be.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.