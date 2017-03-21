Pets of the Week – Bashful and Sleepy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Bashful and Sleepy are two rat sisters that are two months old and were born at the shelter after someone surrendered several rats and a few of them were pregnant.

They were fostered and are very social.

Rats can live two to three years.

They need time outside their cage, just like a rabbit or guinea pig, and also like to have a fellow rat friend.

They need to be the same sex so you don't end up with a bunch of babies!

They are perfect for someone who doesn't have a lot of space for a bigger pet.

For more information on King or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.