Pets of the Week – Bashful and Sleepy

HARTFORD -- Bashful and Sleepy are two rat sisters that are two months old and were born at the shelter after someone surrendered several rats and a few of them were pregnant.
They were fostered and are very social.
Rats can live two to three years.
They need time outside their cage, just like a rabbit or guinea pig, and also like to have a fellow rat friend.
They need to be the same sex so you don't end up with a bunch of babies!
They are perfect for someone who doesn't have a lot of space for a bigger pet.
For more information on King or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.
41.763711 -72.685093