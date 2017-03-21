Quinnipiac women’s basketball team returns home after making their first Sweet Sixteen ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Quinnipiac coach Tricia Fabbri and her daughter — Bobcats guard Carly Fabbri — are relishing their time together in the NCAA Tournament as the Quinnipiac women's basketball team returned home after making their first Sweet Sixteen.

The women's basketball team players returned home Tuesday morning after winning Monday night, making it into the Sweet Sixteen for the first time ever.

Morgan Manz scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, and Aryn McClure added 15 leading 12th-seeded Quinnipiac to the Sweet 16, stunning fourth-seeded Miami 85-78 in the second-round NCAA Tournament.

Sarah Shewan and Paula Strautmane each scored 11 for Quinnipiac (29-6), which will head to Stockton, California and play top-seeded South Carolina on Saturday. The Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference made 15 of 26 from 3-point range, and won their 12th straight game.

Jessica Thomas scored 25 points and Keyona Hayes added 21 for Miami (24-9), which was looking for its first trip to the round of 16 since 1992. The Hurricanes were outscored 45-15 from 3-point range.

Every time Miami made a run, Quinnipiac would answer.

What was as much as a 13-point lead was cut to one late, before Martucci’s 3-pointer with 57.5 seconds left put Quinnipiac up 78-74. Manz knocked the ball away from Miami’s Jessica Thomas on a drive on the ensuing Hurricanes’ possession, and the Bobcats — probably best known in Division I as a hockey school — would soon be celebrating the biggest win in the history of their program.