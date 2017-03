× Rt. 25 in Newtown closed due to serious crash

NEWTOWN — A serious crash has closed Route 25 in Newtown Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Sand Hill Plaza on South Main Street in Newtown. They said the crash resulted in serious injuries but had no further details.

Officials expected the road would be closed until around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

