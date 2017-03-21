× State Police: Body of baby found in bag at Harwinton reservoir

HARWINTON — State police are investigating after a baby was found in a bag at a Harwinton reservoir.

Police said they were called around 10:40 a.m. after the body was found in Bristol Reservoir #4. That’s located on Route 72 and Route 4 in Harwinton.

The City of Bristol Water Department maintains the reservoir, state police said.

Detectives from Western District Major Crime responded to the scene and will assume the investigation. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

The City of Bristol Water Department has consulted with the Connecticut Department of Health, police said.

The reservoir has not been used in a few days, and will remain offline. The City of Bristol Water Department stresses that the public water supply is safe and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply.

This story will be updated as we learn more.