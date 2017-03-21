× The Superload is moving through New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — Residents are dealing with some slow traffic in town, as the second of six “Superloads” is scheduled to arrive at Collinsville Antiques in New Hartford Tuesday night.

The Town of New Hartford is alerting residents to be on the look-out for a Superload with numerous support vehicles transporting and accompanying turbines to be used in a new power plant being constructed in Oxford.

This load will then move from New Hartford to Torrington on Route 44 through Barkhamsted. The Town said they are not directly involved in the scheduling of when this load will move and has posted an alert as a courtesy to residents to be “on the look-out” if they wish to see this move in action.

The town said the move usually occurs after dark and in good weather and may move as soon as Tuesday night.

If anyone is interested in seeing this Superload, the town urges everyone to come to Route 44 in the Center of Town.

Click here fore more information.