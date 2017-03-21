Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe happy, healthy – but still not in labor

HARPURSVILLE, New York — A vet for the world’s most famous pregnant giraffe says “there simply isn’t enough consistent data to say tomorrow she’ll go into labor.”

That was included in the Monday evening update on April posted on the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page.

The vet said labor can be predicted for animals like dogs, cats, horses, cows, and goats — but not giraffes.

April was described as “still happy, still healthy, still not in labor.”

“So today not much in the physical change department but behaviorally she is a little off,” the vet wrote in the update. “She didn’t come running over when I got there and took a bit of coaxing to kiss the camera for carrots after my visit.”

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.