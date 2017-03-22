× 14-year-old takes out two telephone poles in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police said a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into telephone poles in East Haven.

Police said the driver of the car was a 14-year-old male.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he crashed into two poles and knocked wires down in the area of 510 Main Street, which was shut down at Kimberly Avenue.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

