19-year-old man shot 'several times' in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Chapel Street near Orchard and Kensington Street, police said.

The victim is a nineteen year old New Haven man, police said, but his injuries are considered non life-threatening. He was shot several times following an argument, police said.

There is no description available for the shooter or any possibly involved vehicle.

Detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.