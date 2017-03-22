× Amtrak trains delayed after tree falls on tracks in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — An Amtrak Acela train was delayed Wednesday after a tree fell on the tracks.

The tree fell in the area of Humphrey Street in New Haven.

Amtrak said they got word around 11:00 a.m., that a tree in the overhead power lines just north of New Haven Station. They also got reports of no overhead power in the area due to a power line down across the tracks and one car of Acela Express train 2159 traveling from Boston to New York City.

Amtrak said there were no injuries and the train was stopped. Workers were removing the line and restoring power.

As crews work. trains will be moved through the area using diesel locomotives.

Amtrak customers should expect delays on the Northeast Corridor between New York and Boston in both directions while repairs are underway.

The MTA says this is not affecting Metro North operations.