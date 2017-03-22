Chat with the Chief – Beware of springtime scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fairfield Police Chief Gary McNamara joined Amanda Raus for a Chat with the Chief on this morning on FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about spring, and what you should be looking out for.

Spring typically brings more people out on the roads so drivers needs to pay closer attention when driving to joggers or bikers.

Spring also brings with it its own unique type of scams and McNamara went over what to beware of at this time of year. He went over what you need to do to protect yourself from these scams, especially those dealing with contractors and home improvement projects.