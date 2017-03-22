× Cops: Man found with $1,000 in bogus bills Crystal Mall in Waterford

WATERFORD — A New York City man is facing charges after police say they found him with 10 bogus $100 bills outside a Connecticut mall.

The Day in New London reports that police responded to the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Tuesday for reports of someone using counterfeit money.

Police say officers found 18-year-old Tyresse Giddeon in the parking lot and arrested him following a brief foot chase.

Authorities say Giddeon had $1,100 in cash along with the phony money.

He was charged with larceny, forgery and criminal impersonation, as well as interfering with an officer and marijuana possession.

He was held on $100,000 bond pending his court appearance and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

A second suspect remains at-large.