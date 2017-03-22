× Driver killed after tree falls on school bus in Avon; Country Club Road closed

AVON — The Avon Police Department said Country Club Road in Avon remains closed after a tree fell onto the bus, killing the bus driver.

A tree fell on the bus, causing the crash, police said at the scene.

No students involved and the driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, while his next of kin are notified.

Police said the road is closed in both directions between Old Farms Road and West Avon Road.

Eversource said that 376 customers are without power due to the accident. Eversource had to de-energize the lines.

Specialty Transportation of Avon said that their bus was involved and that their safety officer is on the scene to investigate as well.

This story will be updated as we learn more.