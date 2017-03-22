Coventry Police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly woman

COVENTRY — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old Coventry woman.

Coventry Police said Eleanor Dannolfo was reported missing earlier today. Dannolfo is five feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen leaving her Coventry home Wednesday morning in her own car.

Family members said Dannolfo told them she was heading out to pay a doctor’s bill and then run a couple of errands before coming right back home. Her car is described as a gray 2012 Hyundai Accent, license plate number – CT 674-ERN.

She was last wearing a blue winter coat, light pink sleeve shirt with blue and white short sleeve shirt over it.

Police are hoping she remained with the vehicle to stay warm and avoid exposure to extremely cold temps and high winds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dannolfo, contact Coventry police at (860) 742-7331.

Please SHARE to help find her.