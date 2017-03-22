CT Women’s Hall of Fame hosts Girl’s Day

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame hosted Girl’s Day at the state capital Wednesday.

Girls in grades 8 through 12 were taught about the stories of Connecticut women who fought to secure their right to vote. They also heard from several speakers including Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman.

The girls also had the chance to learn about the legislative process and how they can make their voices heard.

The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame is an educational outreach organization whose mission is to honor publicly the achievement of Connecticut women, preserve their stories, educate the public and inspire the continued achievements of women and girls.

