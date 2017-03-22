× Excavator tips over on Founders Bridge ramp in East Hartford; Road closed in area

EAST HARTFORD — An excavator tipped over near where the ramps from the Founders Bridge and I-84 meet Wednesday.

State police said the accident resulted in serious injuries. As a result the road in the area of the East Hartford incident was closed.

Crews are working on a $22 million demolition project in the area. Brunelli Construction is the contractor for the state.

The Department of Transportation said the worker was doing demolition of the bridge railing.

Check back for further details as they develop.