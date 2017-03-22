× Hartford man pleads not guilty in 1 of 3 killings

HARTFORD — A Connecticut man charged with killing three people in 2008 has pleaded not guilty to one of the homicides.

Harold Patterson entered the plea Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court. His cases were continued to April 27.

The 35-year-old Hartford resident is detained on $3 million bail on three murder charges filed in December during a cold case investigation by city police and the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say he fatally shot 34-year-old Raymond “Flip” Hite in June 2008, and used the same gun to kill 21-year-old Lamar Gresham and 23-year-old Carlos Ortiz in a drive-by shooting two months later.

Patterson pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Hite’s killing. He previously pleaded not guilty in the other two homicides.

One of Patterson’s lawyers says Patterson denies any involvement in the murders.