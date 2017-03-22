Local students safe after massive UK Parliament attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – Wednesday’s attack in London was also felt on the campus of Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Kassie Mendes wanted to study abroad in London for quite some time.

“It was something I’ve wanted to do for six years of my life,” said Mendes.

So when the opportunity came along she jumped at it.

However, her excitement quickly turned into worry after hearing about Wednesday’s attacks in London which killed several people and injured dozens more.

The attack took place not far from where she lives.

“It is about a 12 minute tube ride or a 20 minute drive from where I am,” said Mendes.

She quickly talked to friends and neighbors to get details of the incident then immediately called home.

“Once I found out I contacted all my family to let them know that I was okay,” she said.

Mendes was also contacted by Quinnipiac University. They asked if she was okay after the attack. Educators said it’s protocol for the university to contact all students abroad in case of similar incidents.

Dr. Fodie Batty, a political science professor at Quinnipiac, said it’s always best to continue your daily routine, no matter what.

“If we allow these kinds of incidents to dictate our lives then they’ve already won.”