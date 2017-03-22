× Making marijuana legal in state focus of legislative hearing

HARTFORD– Legalizing marijuana is on the table Wednesday at the capital.

The judiciary committee is holding a hearing on the proposal to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults.

Those in favor said it will add millions of dollars in revenue to the state. Those opposed said it is a health hazard that serves as a gateway to harder drugs.

According to a Quinnipiac poll conducted in March of 2015, about two-thirds of state voters support making possession of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults. Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney of New Haven said this would allow adults 21 and older to possess and grow limited amounts of marijuana or purchase it from a licensed establishment. They would be taxed at a total rate of 30 percent which includes sales tax.

The public hearing will start at 10 a.m. at the legislative office building.

Neighboring Massachusetts has already have legalized it. Governor Dannel P. Malloy said he doesn’t support legalization.