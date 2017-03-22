Meteorologist Dan Amarante explains Earth Hour 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- This weekend, people across the world will turn off the lights to make a statement about protecting the earth. The World Wildlife Fund is asking people to turn up the dark!

On Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m., big landmarks across the world will all go dark for an hour, in support of action on climate change.

Landmarks like the Empire State Building, the Sydney Opera House, and the Eiffel Tower will all turn off the lights for Earth Hour 2017.

Last year, over 7,000 cities across the world participated. This is all for the fact that our planet’s climate is changing at a faster rate due to human activity.