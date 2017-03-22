× Montville man’s body likely found in river near submarine base

GROTON — Authorities said a body has been found in a river near a submarine base.

Naval Submarine Base New London spokesman Chris Zendan said sailors found the body in the Thames River along the base waterfront on Tuesday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office has taken the body to determine the person’s identity.

Zendan said it appears that the body is that of a Montville man who went missing Feb. 19 after heading to the river to fish and kayak. Crews located his kayak in the village of Gales Ferry the afternoon of Feb. 20. The Coast Guard later called off the search.

Montville police Lt. Leonard Bunnell said officers continue to investigate the missing kayaker separately.

