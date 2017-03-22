Naugatuck police searching for 2 men involved in credit card skimming incident

NAUGATUCK — Two men are wanted by police for a credit card skimming incident that took place in December 2016.

On December 30, 2016, Naugatuck Police said two suspects used credit card information that was believed to have been stolen using a skimming device. According to police, the suspects purchased items in Farmington and West Hartford with the stolen card.

Police said one suspect has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

If anyone has any information on this or any other cases involving these two suspects or the identity of the two, you are asked to contact Detective Andre Moutela at 203-720-5222, etc. 3132.