New Haven fire displaces 9 people

NEW HAVEN — Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

The fire burnt a three-family home at 6 Rowe Street in New Haven. Firefighters said all three floors were occupied and three families were displaced. Firefighters said people were still inside the home at the time of the 911 call, but everyone was out by the time emergency responders arrived to the scene.

According to firefighters, the flames had spread enough to bust through the top of the roof, declaring the home a total loss by investigators.

One person received treatment at the scene for a small burn. No other injuries were reported.

The New Haven Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet determined the cause of the fire as this incident is still under investigation.