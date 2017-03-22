Quinnipiac University hosts basketball send-off rally before Sweet 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Quinnipiac University held a Sweet 16 send off rally for the women's basketball team who are set to take on No . 1 South Carolina Saturday at 4 p.m. in Stockton, California.

The team won their first ever NCAA Tournament game after defeating No. 5 Marquette, 68-65, in the first round of the tournament. In their next game, they defeated No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, 85-78.

FOX61's Rich Coppola caught up with the team before they took off to their big game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The university will hold a watch party Saturday at the TD Bank Center on the Quinnipiac campus.