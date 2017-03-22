Six Flags New England to launch new Joker 4D Free Fly coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AGAWAM, Mass. -- Spring has sprung and that means Six Flags New England is getting ready to open for the 2017 season with the debut of a brand new ride.

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on the Joker 4D Free Fly coaster.

The Joker is the first of its kind in New England and will flip riders forward and backward, regardless of which direction the coaster is moving.

The "wing" vehicles seat up to eight, where riders sit with nothing above or below them to the side of the track.

Riders will be brought up 12 stories high and experience two beyond 90 degree "raven" drops, giving the sensation of free-falling while reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles an hour.

The park opens April 8.