State lawmakers hear more testimony on whether to legalize marijuana in CT

HARTFORD -- More testimony was heard Wednesday at the State Capitol over the issue of whether Connecticut should legalize marijuana.

Supporters and opponents of the proposal came out in force to present their positions to the Judiciary Committee. Testimony today centered around the health and economic ramifications of legalization.

"We're hearing those statistics and weighing whether this makes sense for the state as a policy matter," said State Rep. William Tong, a Judiciary Committee Democratic Co-Chair. "I think what's happening in Colorado and Massachusetts and California and other states is causing us to have a larger conversation on whether it makes sense. There are important arguments on each side."

Supporters argue legalization reduces strain on an already burdened criminal justice system and could bring the state much needed tax revenue.

"We're not saying that everyone should use this or anything like that, we're just saying that because people already use it, that we should tax it and regulate it for public health and safety in the same way we do with alcohol and tobacco," said Sam Tracy, Director of the CT Coalition to Regulate Marijuana.

Opponents include law enforcement officials who feel outright legalization is a risk to public safety.

"The middle ground was doing medical marijuana," said Berlin Police Chief Paul Fitzgerald, representing the CT Police Chief's Association. "That had purpose and a reason and some controls. If you do recreational marijuana, much of that goes out the window, especially the controls."

More testimony is expected in the coming days and a final vote in the bill's various committees aren't expected for a few weeks.