Windy and cold overnight; sunny and chilly again on Thursday

Windy and cold, that was the word today. Temperatures took a tumble due to an Arctic front that has made its way through.

Tonight it won't get any better. Lows will drop into the teens, with that wind continuing to make it feel even colder than it says on the thermometer. Our record low temperature is 9 degrees, and we'll be pretty close to that at Bradley Airport.

After another chilly day on Thursday, temperatures rebound for Friday and the weekend. We may have a bit of rain for Friday and this weekend, and although it doesn't look like a big storm, we may have some wintry mix by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the teens with wind chills near zero.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Chance for rain with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 30s.

