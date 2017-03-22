Hartford Baking Co. opens its second location

HARTFORD — Hartford Baking Co. opened a new location Wednesday morning on Farmington Avenue.

The cafe and bakery officially opened its second outpost, welcoming guests into its 2-floor space at 965 Farmington Avenue at the Blue Back Square in West Hartford.

The new location builds on some of the items at the New Park Avenue shop but has more options including made to order breakfast and sandwiches.

The company began their line of work back in 2010 in New Park Avenue, starting off with one baker, four baristas and a mission. They said the mission was to give the hometown a great bakery, and make the greatest products they possibly could.

