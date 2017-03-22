Winds knock down trees across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL – The wind caused several problems across the state, keeping tree removal crews busy.

A large pine tree toppled onto a house on Burlington Avenue, Wednesday.

Neighbor Jamie Perchiano was walking his dog Moxie on the sidewalk when he watched the tree fall, just missing the two of them.

“It was a scary moment,” he said. “You turn around and here’s this fierce pine tree coming down at you.”

He said he heard the tree snap and he turned around just barely avoiding getting hit.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I was just thankful to be alive.”

Perchiano said the homeowners were not home at the time the tree fell.

A similar scenario happened at a home on Fern Drive in Meriden.

Michele Reed said she was home when a tree fell on her roof.

“When I opened the shade this morning I noticed the branches through the window,” she said. “I knew it was a tree on the house.”

Reed said this is the second time a tree fell onto her home.

She immediately called a tree removal service to trim the branches, who will continue working, Thursday.

Reed also called the Meriden Fire Department because she was concerned about smoke coming out of her chimney.

“It broke the cap on the chimney and they thought maybe leaves and branches had fallen into there,” she said. “I wanted to be safe and make sure nothing was on fire in the flue.”

Both Perchiano and Reed said they are happy nobody got hurt and are officially ready for spring.

“When is it really gonna warm up for good?” Perchiano said. “I feel mother natures a big tease.”