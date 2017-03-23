× Canton restaurant reopens after January crash

CANTON – A local restaurant is back open after a car crashed into it back in January.

The crash killed one person in the car, but the driver survived. Margaret Stoppani, 86, was the passenger in a car driven by her son, Michael Stoppani, 51.

The Crown and Hammer restaurant was badly damaged.

The kitchen area saw the most damage, after the car slammed into it. The car went about three feet into the building, but even though the owner was inside, the restaurant was closed and no one else was injured.

Fortunately, after some repairs the restaurant could reopen Wednesday.

Thursday, the restaurant held a grand reopening party with live music.