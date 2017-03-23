× Caregivers becoming more confident about Hope the dog’s chances for recovery

BRANFORD — The caregivers for Hope, the starving dog found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6, are feeling more confident about her recovery, they said Thursday.

An update posted Thursday evening on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page, said Hope was eating, drinking and wagging her tail and she even had a solid stool.

“Everyone is feeling more confident that Hope will recover through all of this including the veterinarians who are caring for her. Hope has gained almost 15 pounds so far!!! We know that is still alot of water weight because she needs a lot of hydration, but we will still take it. In almost three weeks time Hope has made a miraculous recovery and we are so very proud of her!”

Donations can be made at branfordanimalshelter.org or by mail to DCAS 749 East Main St Branford,CT 06405.

