Cartoons meet culture at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- At the Springfield Museums, the most famed names in the art world hang on the walls; Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Of course we're talking about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! One of the museum's newest exhibits has managed to find the culture in "Cowabunga!" The exhibit is called Turtle Power! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Samurai Heroes.

"The Ninja Turtles meet samurai warriors," said Julia Courtney, curator at the Springfield Museums.

The museum has combined Japanese Armor and treasured wood block prints with the pop art of Ninja Turtle memorabilia and paintings. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have been loaned by Elias Derby from nearby Northampton, Massachusetts. Derby has been collecting Turtles art since he was a kid.

"Typically you don't put museums and comic book art together but comic book art is really starting to get it's recognition," Derby said.

"Cartoons and culture, you can't beat that!" said Courtney.

The Turtle Power! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Samurai Heroes exhibit runs at the Springfield Museums until September 3. Admission is $18 for adults and $9.50 for kids ages 3-17. Click here to learn more.