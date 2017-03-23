Cold, clear skies tonight; tracking scattered showers Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a few days of cool temperatures more reminiscent of Winter, Spring temps for late March are slowly coming back.

Also coming back, a good opportunity for rain for the next few days. A few light showers in the forecast for Friday afternoon, as temps reach the mid 40s, closer to the normal 50 that we’ve seen since the start of the week.

A better chance of rain for Saturday, with the best opportunity for rain Sunday and Monday. For now, it’s all rain, with nothing else but we’ll watch high elevations in the Litchfield hills for a little mix potential. It’s an extreme exception at this point.

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cold, clear skies. High: 30s

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Chance for rain with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 30s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.