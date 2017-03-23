× Eversource begins helicopter inspections across state

BERLIN — Beginning Thursday, Eversource said they will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment statewide.

This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service and the work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur, according to Eversource.

The company conducts these inspections twice a year.

“Over a million customers in Connecticut depend on us for reliable electric service to power their day-to-day lives,” said Steve Gilkey, vice president of Connecticut field operations at Eversource, in a written statement Wednesday. “The semiannual helicopter inspections of our transmission lines are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.”

The aerial inspections started Wednesday and will continue through March 1, weather permitting. They will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., covering the following Connecticut cities and towns: Andover, Beacon Falls, Berlin, Bethany, Bethel, Bethlehem, Bloomfield, Bozrah, Branford, Bristol, Brookfield, Brooklyn, Canton, Chaplin, Cheshire, Chester, Columbia, Coventry, Danbury, Darien, Deep River, Durham, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hartford, East Haven, East Lyme, East Windsor, Ellington, Essex, Farmington, Franklin, Glastonbury, Granby, Greenwich, Guilford, Haddam, Hamden, Hampton, Hartford, Harwinton, Hebron, Killingly, Lebanon, Ledyard, Litchfield, Lyme, Manchester, Mansfield, Meriden, Middlebury, Middlefield, Middletown, Milford, Monroe, Montville, Naugatuck, New Hartford, New Milford, Newington, Newtown, North Branford, North Stonington, Norwalk, Old Saybrook, Orange, Oxford, Plymouth, Pomfret, Portland, Putnam, Redding, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Roxbury, Salisbury, Shelton, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Stamford, Suffield, Thomaston, Thompson, Wallingford, Washington, Waterbury, Waterford, Watertown, Westport, Wethersfield, Wilton, Windham, Windsor, Wolcott, Woodbridge and Woodbury.