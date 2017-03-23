Former Huskies’ quarterback returns to campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- The name Dan Orlovsky is well known in the UConn Football world but his face had not been seen on campus for almost a decade.

That recently changed as Orlovsky has come back to Storrs to finish his undergraduate degree. With Head Coach Randy Edsall back at UConn, Orlovsky has taken on some new responsibilities with the Huskies.

FOX61's Bob Rumbold caught up with Dan at the first day of spring practice for the Huskies to talk about his new role and what took him so long to make his return back to Storrs.

