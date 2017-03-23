× New Haven officer suspended due to inappropriate toward student

NEW HAVEN – A police officer was suspended, Thursday, accused of inappropriate behavior towards a student.

According to the New Haven Register, Officer Jeremie Elliot was a resource officer at the city’s New Horizons School.

The Register reports that Elliot made an 18-year-old student feel uncomfortable both on and off the New Haven campus.

The teen reported that Elliot showed up at her work, kissed her on the cheek, and asked her to come over for a massage.

Elliot is also accused of harassing female school employees. He was suspended for ten days.

