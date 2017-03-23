Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ginger the Pit Bull mix returns! She is spayed female, and probably 2-ish years.

Ginger and her BFF Izzy were picked up by local animal control and, like Thelma and Louise, they are bonded BFFs, that roamed a little too much.

The home surrendered them to animal control and the shelter is now trying to place them together. The catch: adopting a single Pit Bull is hard enough, let alone a pair!

Izzy has strong interest and is probably being adopted, leaving Ginger behind. We’re hoping to find a home for Ginger, now that her BFF is leaving.

We’d love to connect the girls’ respective adopters, so they can arrange play dates, and possibly exchange dog-sitting arrangements.

Ginger is an obedient, lov-a-Bull girl who gets along with other dogs, loves people, and is already housebroken and mostly trained.

She needs an active home that will make her part of the family, and hopefully keep in contact with Izzy’s adopters so they can have play dates!

To learn more about Arby, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.