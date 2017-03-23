Police shooting of disturbed man prompts training questions

HARTFORD — A Connecticut prosecutor who said that a fatal police shooting of a suicidal, knife-wielding man was justified, also said the state should consider more police training on how to deal with emotionally disturbed people.

The man, 27-year-old Daniel Reyes, had a history of psychiatric hospitalizations and was killed outside his Thomaston apartment June 26 in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by provoking police.

Prosecutor Brian Preleski said the state should review the training for police because of mounting examples of the risks in such encounters. He called Reyes’ death a tragedy.

Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for the state Division of Criminal Justice, said the office is prepared to work with other agencies to ensure that law enforcement personnel have training that is consistent with the best practices.