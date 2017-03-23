Rhode Island woman charged months after Thompson stabbing, carjacking incident

THOMPSON — Police have charged a Rhode Island woman for her involvement in a stabbing, carjacking incident in Thompson that ended with a chase into Worcester, Massachusetts.

On March 23, Celina Cousineau, 21, of North Scituate, was transported from Mass. to Connecticut and charged with first degree robbery, second degree assault and larceny in the second and fourth degree. She is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on March 24.

Police said on November 10, 2016, Cousineau and Christopher Harding, 21, of Dayville, stabbed two victims, stole their car and then were chased by police. Harding and Cousineau who live together in Dayville, were arrested and taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police.

At the same time, Troop D was investigating a theft of cash from a register at the Empire Buffet on Route 44. During their investigation, police identifed Harding and Cousineau as the two wanted suspects for the buffet incident.

No charges against Harding have been filed at this time.