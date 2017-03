× Waterbury police investigating rock at windshield of school bus carrying students with special needs

WATERBURY — Police investigated an incident involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

A caller reported a rock was thrown at the windshield of a school bus carrying special needs students.

Police said the glass on the bus was cracked by the rock.

Waterbury Police said the incident happened at 23 Oak St. shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries.