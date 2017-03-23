SHARE61: Celebrate National Puppy Day!

HARTFORD — Here’s a great reason to adopt a puppy – it is National Puppy Day!

The day brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned puppies and educates people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.

It was founded by Colleen Paige, a celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert and author who also founded National Cat Day.

National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday now and has trended worldwide on twitter from 2012-2015.

