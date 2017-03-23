State ranks fifth in opiod related hospital visits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A new healthcare study ranks Connecticut among states with the highest number of opioid-related visits.

Connecticut ranks 5th for ER visits Massachusetts had the highest number.

And Rhode Island came in third.

“What concerns us much more is the availability of the heroin and how easy it is to overdose now, because of the mixtures in the bags, it's not just pure heroin, fentanyl. The treatment is similar but the rates of death is so much higher,” said Dr. Steven Wood, of St. Francis Hospital.

St. Francis Hospital overdose treatments increased by more than 30 percent between 2015 and 2016.