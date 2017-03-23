Sunny and chilly again Thursday, temperatures rebound Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After another chilly day today, but temperatures rebound tomorrow and the weekend. We may have a bit of rain for Friday and this weekend, and although it doesn't look like a big storm, we may have a wintry mix by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Chance for rain with some wintry mix in northern CT. Highs: 30s.

