The surprise of a lifetime: 3 Hartford teens earn admission, full scholarships to Trinity College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hard work really did pay off for three Hartford teens who attend the Global Communications Academy, a K-12, Hartford school.

Kiera Flynn, Tiana Starks, and Giovanni Jones were surprised with admission and a full four year scholarships to Trinity College. The trio are described as exemplary students, hard workers, and student leaders.

The surprise came during a pep rally held to celebrate "college awareness week" at the school.

"I want to go to medical school and become a doctor." said Flynn after being asked about her life goals. "After college I want to open a non-profit organization for minority students so they have support and can be successful."

Jones is the student body president at the Academy and wants to be a dentist. Starks is a percussion ambassador at the school and a tutor.

Trinity College had 6,083 applicants and 1,691 were offered letters of admission during regular decision.

Trinity admissions officers said this year's pool of applicants had the strongest academic profile in school history.