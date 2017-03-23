× Two juveniles arrested after theft, fight at Newington CT Fastrak station

NEWINGTON — Two juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the theft of a cell phone and a fight at a CT Fastrak station.

State police said they were called to Cedar Street Station in Newington on March 17 for a physical altercation on one of the buses between numerous juveniles and passengers.

Police said the juveniles attacked the victims and stole a cell phone. Newington and New Britain police located two juveniles near the station, and the cell phone was found on one of them.

The two were charged with larceny, breach of peace, and interfering with an emergency call. They were not identified due to their age and released to their guardians.