UConn shows off fleet of new high-tech buses

STORRS – Bus service at UConn has changed since the school’s early days, when students rode in an old Pierce-Arrow they jokingly called the “Black Maria.”

UConn’s bus fleet has improved since then, and the 10 new vehicles being introduced Thursday represent a significant jump forward into the next generation of high-tech buses.

The buses each have 16 USB ports along with bike racks, “kneeling” technology that lowers the front to help people get on and off more easily, soft blue LED lighting and other technology. Starting in the next academic year, they’ll also have Wi-Fi service, according to the university.

