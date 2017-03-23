× WorkinCT: Burlington business makes Disney vacations even more magical

BURLINGTON — It’s tagline is the happiest place on Earth, but anyone who has planned a Disney vacation knows it can certainly be overwhelming! Cue Tink’s Magical Vacations and owner Kristin Guillemette.

“We’re a full service travel agency that specializes in all things Disney, all Disney destinations, so everything from Walt Disney World to Disney Land to Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, as well Disney’s resort Aulani in Hawaii,” said Guillemette.

All of her services are free for you, because Disney pays her to be an authorized vacation planner. She works out of her Burlington home and has 23 agents all over the country waiting to answer your call or email.

“We’re going to help you plan your FastPasses, as well as make your dining reservations for you, give you instructions on how to set up your My Disney Experience account, so we really are going to make everything as seamless as possible for you, and just take all the stress out of planning your Disney vacation,” said Guillemette.

She is also the one who reminds you about the deadlines like the dining reservations that have to be made 180 days out. She also makes the 7 a.m. phone calls the days they have to be made.

Pamela Markert and her family have been to Disney a few times, but it was when she booked with Tink’s Magical Vacations that she said they had the best experience.

“The time we booked with Kristin, it was so much more comprehensive, and she could give us all the ins and outs that I did not realize when I booked it myself, and the other travel agent, who was not a certified Disney travel agent, didn’t give us,” said Markert, who is from Harwinton.

Guillemette gave the Markert family recommendations like the best accommodations for a family of five.

“She helped us with accommodations that offered two separate bedrooms and a pullout couch and a living room with a kitchen, so we were able to save quite a bit of money by doing some of the cooking ourselves. And she even hooked us up with a grocery store that would deliver the online order to our room for us, so when we got there, all the groceries were there so we could have breakfast in our room,” said

“It was so much fun, and I got to wake up and there was a balcony, and we got to look right over the giraffes, zebras. I was 15 at the time, but it was still so much fun and I would go back today if I could,” added Pamela’s daughter, Heather Markert.

They say they would use Tink’s Magical Vacations when they take their next Disney vacation.

“There are options that most people are not even aware exist, and somebody like Kristin can really guide you through them, so your vacation can be so much more than you anticipated,” said Pamela Markert.

“It’s wonderful that friends, neighbors, families, acquaintances at my daughter’s school, it’s just great to bring them the magic of Disney right here and be able to work from my home and help everybody plan their magical vacations,” said Guillemette.

