Bridgeport woman accused of killing disabled uncle she was caring for

BRIDGEPORT — Six weeks after a disabled man died under suspicious circumstances in Bridgeport, his niece has been charged with his murder.

On February 8, police were called to Bridgeport Hospital to investigate a death with suspicious circumstances. Robert Jones was found dead in his home on Dover Street and taken to the hospital, police said. On Feb. 11, detectives processed a crime scene at the home and found “several indications and physical evidence that a crime had likely occurred.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Jones’ death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On Thursday, March 23, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Tynisha Hall, 35, also of that address. Police said Hall is Jones’ niece and was his caretaker.

She is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and interfering with police. She is being held on $750,000 bond.