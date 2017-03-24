City of Bridgeport ready for this week’s NCAA Tournament action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Hosting one of four NCAA women's tournament regionals is nothing new for Bridgeport, which city officials call the most diverse city in the state.

"It's such a good thing for the city and for the state," said Mayor Joseph Ganim of the tournament.

Ganim says rolling out the welcome mat to fans includes assisting folks with volunteer city ambassadors.

"They will be easily identifiable," said Christine Bartlett-Josie, the city's Deputy Chief of Staff. "All of our young volunteers will have these 'I Love Bridgeport T-shirts on'."

The Barnum Publick House, on Broad Street, is the host restaurant for the UConn Women's team.

"Steve is an alumni and the owner here. So, they picked us," said Justin Keesler, the Manager of the restaurant. "They're going to come in tomorrow morning. We will open."

"I'd like them to visit the arcade because we have a couple of new restaurants and a new couple of new vendors there," said Bartlett-Josie.

"In addition to the restaurants, I think you'll find some nice, quiet boutique art galleries that are going to be like a little treasure trove as you walk down main street," said Ganim.

The first Sweet 16 game is Saturday, at Webster Bank Arena, as Oregon takes on Maryland, at 11:30 a.m. That game will be followed UCLA vs UConn at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Fans can park free at metered spaces throughout the city all day Saturday and on Monday, for the regional championship game.