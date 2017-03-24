Disney star from Connecticut involved with mental health awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Will Meyers is originally from Connecticut, but he's most famous for his role in the Disney movie, "Invisible Sister." He continues to act in various other capacities, currently living in Los Angeles. He's the new "celebrity ambassador" for the Jordan Porco Foundation. They are his charity of choice because it's a cause very personal to him. In fact, it is Matt Riley's (their COO) daughter Jenna, who died by suicide, that inspired Will to follow his acting dream, prior to her death.

6th Annual Jordan’s Journey Gala on Sat. March 25 at Premier Ballroom at Foxwoods

Fresh Check Days in April (one of their initiatives- several CT colleges involved)

Did you know?

1 in 5 young adults has a diagnosable mental health disorder, yet most are not receiving help

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among persons aged 15-24

1 in 10 college students contemplates suicide

Young adolescents are as likely to die from suicide as a traffic accident

Suicide rates are at their highest in 30 years

Young adult suicide is a major public health concern that faces young women and men at the most vulnerable time in their lives. Yet most communities remain silent because of stigma. The Jordan Porco Foundation combats these statistics with their unique programs.

Their gala on March 25 supports these lifesaving programs to help reach more young adults across the nation, saving more lives.